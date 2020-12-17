McDonell girls get first win, Regis tops Altoona

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Lauryn Deetz scored 14 points and the McDonell Central girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 54-50 triumph over Stanley-Boyd.

The Macks are now 1-1.

Teagen Becker led Stanley-Boyd with 12 points.

Other local prep scores from Thursday:

High school girls basketball

Regis 50, Altoona 38 - Rohrscheib (Regis): 9 points

Rice Lake 51, Memorial 44

Greenwood 56, Owen-Withee 40 - Wuethrich (Greenwood): 11 points; Graski (O-W): 10 points

Cameron 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Prescott 51, Somerset 49

High school boys basketball

Mondovi 74, Colfax 63

Whitehall 72, Augusta 33

Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61

Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41

New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49

Gilmanton 70, Alma/Pepin 61

High school boys hockey

Hudson 6, Memorial 0

Rice Lake 6, River Falls 2

High school wrestling

Ellsworth 54, New Richmond 12