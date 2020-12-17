McDonell girls get first win, Regis tops Altoona

McDonell girls get first win, Regis tops AltoonaUpdated
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Lauryn Deetz scored 14 points and the McDonell Central girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 54-50 triumph over Stanley-Boyd.
The Macks are now 1-1.
Teagen Becker led Stanley-Boyd with 12 points.
Other local prep scores from Thursday:
High school girls basketball
Regis 50, Altoona 38 - Rohrscheib (Regis): 9 points
Rice Lake 51, Memorial 44
Greenwood 56, Owen-Withee 40 - Wuethrich (Greenwood): 11 points; Graski (O-W): 10 points
Cameron 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Prescott 51, Somerset 49
High school boys basketball
Mondovi 74, Colfax 63
Whitehall 72, Augusta 33
Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61
Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41
New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49
Gilmanton 70, Alma/Pepin 61
High school boys hockey
Hudson 6, Memorial 0
Rice Lake 6, River Falls 2
High school wrestling
Ellsworth 54, New Richmond 12