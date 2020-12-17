Live from Italy, Hershey Felder tells stories, helps others

NEW YORK (AP) — The global pandemic may have shut down theaters, but not Hershey Felder. The pianist and actor has hunkered down in Florence, Italy, remounting his shows on great composers like George Gershwin and Irving Berlin and pivoting them for streaming, keeping his crew of 10 employed. Proceeds from Sunday’s stream on Tchaikovsky will benefit over 20 national and international theaters, arts organizations and publications. Felder also has partnered with The Actors Fund to provide it emergency financial assistance. Felder is celebrating 27 years on the stage with his take on 10 composers, and more are planned, including Puccini and Rachmaninoff.