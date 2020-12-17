Judge denies Eau Claire murderer’s petition for release

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who admitted beating his neighbor to death with a crowbar was denied his request for freedom Thursday.



James E. Olson was found not guilty by insanity for the 2012 murder of Paul Oberle at his Vine Street home.

In September Olson petitioned for conditional release from a state mental institution. A psychiatrist testified Thursday that he believes Olson no longer poses a threat to himself or others. But he conceded Olson's illness would likely return if his treatment was withdrawn.

After reviewing a competency report and other information , the judge denied Olson's request for release.