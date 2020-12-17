Skip to Content

First Eau Claire health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19

RN Madelyn Neumann received a COVID vaccine shot from RN Alicia Merten along with four other staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on December 17, 2020.
First vaccinations administered at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on December 17, 2020
First vaccinations administered at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on December 17, 2020

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The first frontline workers in Eau Claire have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Staff from several different departments at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received the vaccination bright and early Thursday morning.

Staff members at Mayo tell News 18 workers in pulmonary and critical care, infectious disease, nursing and environmental service received the first vaccinations.

They say they are vaccinating workers who are at the highest risk for exposure to the virus and those working at Mayo Clinic Health System who are essential to the COVID-19 response.

News 18 is working to find out when workers at the other hospitals in Eau Claire will be vaccinated. Stay with News 18 for continuing coverage throughout the day.

