Eau Claire family hosts podcast to help strengthen family connections

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Podcasts have become widely popular in recent years covering just about everything you can think of. Now, one Eau Claire family hosts a series of them to share unique perspectives, going inside the minds of elementary and middle schoolers dealing with various issues, and reminding others that they are not alone.

Each week, Patrick Davy and his daughter Alora, 12, meet in their home studio, turn on their microphones and talk about what's happening at school on the "Beast Mode Kids" podcast.

"Middle school is hard for every kid," Davy said. "So, we're trying to find conversation topics that Alora and I can have that can give ideas to other parents to talk about with their kids."

Alora uses the podcast as a relaxing way to be open with her Dad about her life.

"I see the podcast as a time where I can connect with my dad where we can talk about issues from school, issues with friends, and having it done like this versus having an awkward conversation with your parents on the couch after school. it's a lot more fun," Alora said.

Her dad uses the show as a way to bridge the gap between himself and his daughter and encourage other parents to do the same.

"If there's parents who are struggling to connect with their middle schooler, high schooler, whoever it is, we hope that we give them an opportunity to spark questions and better relationships with their kids to get them through the hard times that is middle school and high school," Davy said.

The family dives into lighter topics too, both on the podcast and a separate six-minute show with Patrick's son, Bo, where they talk about traveling, food and on the newest episode, Christmas.

"My Dad just thought of it as fun, and we all have a fun time with it," Bo said.

While the family hopes to reach a wider audience, what's the most fun for them is sharing the memories with each other.

"This is almost like a family journal for us," Davy said. "They get to share it with each other, family and friends as they grow old, and that is more important to me than having 50,000 downloads in a month."

Both the "Beast Mode Kids" podcast and "6 Minutes w/ Bo" air weekly, and Davy also hosts another show called "Adulting With..." where adult guests share how they navigate life with their kids.

The podcasts are available on most streaming platforms, and you can take a listen here.