Durand man killed in rollover crash

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Durand man was killed when he lost control and crashed early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 10 near Rustad Lane at 2:53 a.m. on Thursday, December 17. That is just east of Durand.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, Corey R. Bignell, 41, of Durand was east on Highway 10 when he lost control, rolled multiple times and was thrown from his truck.

Bignell was taken to Advent Health Hospital in Durand and then to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash according to the sheriff's office. Authorities also say he was not wearing a seat belt.



