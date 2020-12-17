Skip to Content

Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020

New
12:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Interscope Geffen A&M — the home to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga — has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard. Billboard announced Thursday that IGA tops its year-end chart for the first time since 2013. The label, a division of Universal Music Group, is also home to DaBaby, Selena Gomez, Eminem, Summer Walker, Maroon 5, BLACKPINK and late rapper Juice WLRD. Multi-platinum hit songs released by IGA this year include DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and Gaga’s “Rain on Me.” The label also had major success with albums including DaBaby’s “Blame It on Baby,” Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” and Gaga’s “Chromatica.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content