Authorities identify Eau Claire man killed in ATV crash

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of an Eau Claire man who was killed in an ATV crash in Rusk County last weekend.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Michael J. Stangl, 49, of Eau Claire was found dead on December 13 in the township of Rusk.

The DNR says Stangl was riding his ATV along the side of a hill on private land on December 12 when he rolled. He was pinned underneath the ATV in a wet area, according to the DNR.

He was missing for roughly 20 hours before he was found dead.