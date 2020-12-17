Asian shares climb on hopes US finally to get more stimulus

Asian shares have advanced on hopes the U.S. Congress may finally deliver fresh aid to help businesses and families weather the pandemic. Benchmarks rose Thursday in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but fell in South Korea. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 edged toward another record close after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy improves substantially from its virus-wracked state. While the Fed keeps the accelerator floored on its support for the economy, investors want to see Congress reach a deal to deliver another dose of financial support for American workers and businesses.