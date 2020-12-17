Asia Today: S. Korea marks deadliest day, over 1,000 cases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the COVID-19 death toll was now at 634 after 22 patients died in the past 24 hours, the deadliest day since the emergence of the pandemic. Thursday marked the 40th consecutive day of triple digit daily jumps, which brought the national caseload to 46,453. The viral resurgence came after months of pandemic fatigue, complacency and government efforts to breathe life into a sluggish economy. Officials are now mulling whether to raise social distancing restriction to maximum levels.