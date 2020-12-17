AP Breakthrough Entertainer Sarah Cooper: TikTok to Netflix

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the span of a few months, comedian Sarah Cooper went from making TikTok videos in her living room to filming her own hour-long Netflix special alongside Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm. Her meteoric rise began in April when she made her first TikTok lip-syncing President Donald Trump expounding on coronavirus treatments, drawing millions of views and praise from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Maya Rudolph. In addition to helping her land the Netflix special, Cooper’s lip-sync videos renewed interest in the books she’s written, “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”