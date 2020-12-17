Active COVID-19 cases dropping

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Daily COVID-19 cases are similar to what we saw on Wednesday, however active cases are dropping significantly.

Eau Claire County has had 8,649 people test positive for COVID-19 since the spring. That is an increase of 49 people from Wednesday. Active cases are down to 479. The county also reported its 67th death.

In Chippewa County there are 34 new cases, bringing the total to 5,538. Active cases dropped to 581. There remain 63 deaths in the county.

Dunn County has 39 new cases for a total of 3,251. Active cases are down to 283 and there remain 20 deaths.

Find data for your county here.

Statewide, there have been 448,441 people test positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of 3,643 from Wednesday. There were 59 new deaths reported on Thursday for a total of 4,255 since the spring.

