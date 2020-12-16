Wrestling gets “practice pods” in 2020

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- In any year other than 2020, high school wrestlers constantly switch up practice partners.

Now, they have wrestling pods.

"They really are only working with one or two other athletes in the room, and that's who their group is for the whole entire time," said Chippewa Falls High School head wrestling coach Steve Anderson. "Whereas in the past, you could put them with anybody in their weight class."

If a partner misses practice or is in quarantine? Then it becomes shadow wrestling.

"Basically you have no partner and you kind of just work on certain moves that you can do by yourself," said Cardinals junior Larissa Kaz. "And it's all just slowed down technique stuff."

Safe to say it's a very different training environment on the mats this year.

"The biggest downfall would be the guys and girls just get to know each other so well," said Anderson. "They see the same thing over and over and they're countering each other moves. So when they go out and wrestle somebody different from another team, it gets to be an issue."

"I mean, it's alright," junior David Hughes said. "I would prefer to have a mixture, a variety, so I get different looks. I think I'm going to be less prepared."

Still, in Chippewa Falls the team is pulling together and taking it all day-by-day.

"They're doing what they have to do and they're just being really flexible," said Anderson. "They're showing a lot of grit and they're adjusting. They're coming up with ideas too to make this as simplified as possible for all of us."

Chippewa Falls wrestles at North High School on Saturday.