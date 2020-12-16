Wisconsin intends to provide free COVID vaccination clinics

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Although the COVID-19 vaccine is not widely available to the public yet, state officials do plan to make it free.

Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the federal government is supplying the vaccine to states for free.

There's usually an administration fee, but Palm said the state plans to provide community vaccination clinics that are of no cost to residents, even for those who don't have insurance.

State health officials said they want the vaccine to be as widely available as possible.

"We intend to reduce and eliminate all barriers to vaccination because we need to make sure that every person in the state of Wisconsin who wants one can get it without any out-of-pocket costs to them," Palm said.

On Monday two hubs in Wisconsin received about 10,000 doses of the vaccine and four more hubs received 22,000 doses Tuesday. The last two hubs expect to receive the remaining 18,000 which the state was allocated.

Palm said as more health care providers complete the vaccination training and enrollment process, the state will continue to expand distribution.

As News 18 previously reported, the Chippewa Valley received its first doses of the vaccine Tuesday.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker