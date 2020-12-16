WIAA reaffirms 14-day quarantine for student-athletes

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reaffirmed student-athletes will need to quarantine for 14 days after close contact with anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 14-day quarantine will be required during the winter Tournament series in 2020-21, the WIAA said in a release.

During the regular season, 14 days is the recommended standard, but local health departments have the final authority to determine the length of the quarantine after close contact.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidance stating the quarantine period may be reduced to 10 days or seven days if conditions warrant. After confirming the plans of the CDC to release new guidance on the quarantine period with the Department of Health Services and the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee, the revised CDC guidance was provided to the membership.

The WIAA said with further interpretation and additional clarification, the CDC conditions to reduce the length of quarantine included the need to adhere strictly to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions. Those mitigation standards require consistent mask use, social distancing, and avoidance gatherings for the full 14 days after exposure, which is improbable in athletic competition and only with extensive alterations in practice settings.