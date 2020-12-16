Why there’s a greater need for blood donations this year

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Red Cross said there's usually a low turnout of blood donors this time of year, but Wednesday dozens of people stepped up to donate at the annual holiday blood drive in Altoona.

The annual drive typically gets around 40 donors but on Wednesday more than 60 signed up to give blood.



The blood donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be given to help people currently battling the virus, so Red Cross officials said the need for blood was greater this year than ever before.

To incentivize people to come out and donate, they had prizes available for their donors like gifts donated by the Green Bay Packers and even a TV.

"Any of our holiday seasons, a lot of our blood donations actually go down because people start to get busy so any type of promoting we can do to get donors is definitely helpful," said Brandi Nicolai, an account manager with the Red Cross. "We never want the blood supply to be low."

She said many of their blood drives haven't been able to take place this year, which also contributes to the need.