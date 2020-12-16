Venezuelan village mourns 23 drownings, seeks those missing

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Twinkling Christmas lights have been turned off in the remote fishing village of Güiria in Venezuela as hundreds mourn and gather on its shores to await word of loved ones who remain missing after two boats carrying some 40 migrants disappeared nearly two weeks ago. The fatal trip has highlighted a worsening migration problem that has increased tensions between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. At least 23 people died in the attempt over the weekend, and more than a dozen remain missing. Authorities have identified at least 19 people who drowned, including four children between the ages of 2 and 8. The search for the missing continues.