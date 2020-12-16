Vaccinations reach nursing homes, as California faces crisis

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus has killed upwards of 110,000 people, even as the nation struggles to contain a surge so alarming that California is dispensing thousands of body bags and lining up refrigerated morgue trailers. In Washington, lawmakers are closing in on a long-stalled coronavirus relief package that would send direct payments of perhaps $600 to most Americans. Meanwhile, the U.S. appears to be days away from adding a second vaccine to its arsenal. At the same time, a major snowstorm pushing its way into the Northeast is raising fears it could disrupt distribution of the vaccine.