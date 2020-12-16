UWEC students reflect on finals week, unique fall semester

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After months full of change and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, students at UW-Eau Claire are finally at the finish line of the fall semester.

It's finals week at UWEC and all exams are being taken virtually after the university decided to cancel in-person classes following Thanksgiving break.

While students across all grade levels are taking finals from the comfort of their own homes or dorms, one graduating senior says her virtual finals have been relatively easy compared to prior years but she's ready to get away from online learning.

"I am so grateful to be finishing now just in general. It's very nice to be done but just to get away from everything as the college environment is changing it's definitely been great to be able to be done now," said Paige Ericson, a UWEC senior.

Meanwhile, one freshman says after a tough adjustment to more online learning over the last four months he would be OK with continuing to learn virtually after finding a routine that works well.

"Well, the first couple of months it's been really struggling but like due to repetition and more classwork. I finally got to understand how to do homework by myself and some time management by myself too. I don't mind it this way I'll just try to finish another semester strong," said freshman Jan Hernandez Soto.

Most students News 18 spoke with say preparing without study groups has been challenging leading up to this week but online finals are not as difficult as they expected.

The fall semester will end on Friday and UWEC's winterim term will begin on January 4 while the spring semester will begin on February 1.