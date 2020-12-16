UW-Stout follows UWEC’s lead, cancels spring break

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Students at UW-Stout will keep on learning instead of taking off for a week of paradise in the spring.

Spring break was originally scheduled for March 13-21 but now that won't happen.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said. “However, it is necessary due to the current status of the pandemic, the inability to predict its course through early spring and our responsibility to keep our university and local community as safe and healthy as possible.”

The chancellor also pointed to other UW schools canceling spring spring.

Classes will end on April 28, a week earlier than scheduled, because of this decision.

UW-Eau Claire canceled spring break earlier this month.