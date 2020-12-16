The coldest time of the year arrives after the ‘shortest’ day

Temperatures today were back above average, though just by a few degrees so in reality this is what typical mid-December temperatures are. Lows were in the low to mid teens (Eau Claire's average low is 10), and highs were near 30 (average high is 27).

It's less than a week from the winter solstice, which has the least amount of daylight in the year. In astronomy, it's considered the first day of winter. The coldest temperatures of the year, on average, don't arrive for about a month after the solstice. So, we are getting close to the coldest point of the year, but the average temperatures actually bottom out in mid January.

We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with most of the sunshine in the afternoon and evening before sunset. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar, but perhaps a degree or two warmer. Again, it will be mostly cloudy in the morning with better chances of a mostly sunny sky in the late afternoon. A few flurries cannot be ruled out, but chances are low and won't have an impact even if a few flakes fall.

Friday will be warmer as a warm front moves north of us ahead of a low pressure system. Highs will climb to the upper 30s, perhaps near 40.

A cold front arrives by late afternoon, and while we might see some snowflakes during the day, the best chance for snow arrives late afternoon and will exit by midnight.

This does not look like a major system, and an early forecast calls for just a trace to an inch of snow.

Colder temperatures follow that system for Saturday, but temps will remain just a few degrees above average with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday remains partly cloudy, with colder morning lows than Saturday thanks to a clear sky Saturday night. Sunday afternoon will be warmer than Saturday with some sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

Monday could end up as the warmest in the seven day forecast despite being the winter solstice. Some light snow is possible Sunday night through Monday despite that warmth.

Colder temperatures arrive by the middle of next week, and Christmas Eve through the Christmas weekend look even colder after snow chances next Wednesday, so at least there's some hope for a white Christmas.