Still kicking? “We’ll see.” Vikes keep Bailey for time being

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have kept kicker Dan Bailey for now. One of the most accurate specialists in NFL history has been on a troubling run of misses. Coach Mike Zimmer said simply “we’ll see” when asked if Bailey would remain in the role this week. The Vikings released practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino, eliminating one option for a replacement. Bailey missed all four of his kicks in the last game: one extra point and three field goals. He ranks 11th on the league’s all-time list in career field goal percentage.