Stay away: Thumbs down on inauguration crowds for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stay away. That’s the message from the congressional committee organizing inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. A day after Biden’s own organizing committee announced that the Democratic duo would take the oath on Jan. 20 outside the Capitol Building, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced that attendance at the event will be drastically reduced due to COVID-19 precautions. Instead of the usual 200,000 tickets distributed to members of Congress and passed out to their constituents, organizers will allow just over 1,000 tickets — one for each of the 535 members of Congress and one guest each.