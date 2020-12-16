Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - While many Wisconsinites wait their turn in line to get the COVID vaccine, expecting mothers are wondering if it's safe for them.

DHS Immunization Program Manager Stephanie Schauer said pregnant women are at risk of getting severely infected with COVID, leading to ICU admission, needing to be ventilated and even death.

But Schauer said there is currently no data that establishes the safety of pregnant women taking the vaccine.

However, if a woman is pregnant and is part of a recommended group to be vaccinated such as health care personnel, she can still choose to get it.

Officials say that decision should be made in consultation with her health care provider and to consider several factors.

"What is the level of community transmission? What's going on around where she lives and works? What's her personal risk of contracting the disease? What's the risk of the disease to her and her developing fetus?" Schauer said. "And thinking about the efficacy of the vaccine, the known side effects, and that lack of data."

Schauer said they expect more vaccine data on pregnant women as well as other groups such as immunocompromised individuals and children.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker