Russian FM dismisses media reports about Navalny poisoning

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has brushed off media reports that there were several attempts to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and that Russia’s security forces might have orchestrated and carried out the poisoning. On Monday, the investigative group Bellingcat and Russian outlet The Insider released a report alleging that operatives from the FSB, Russia’s state security service, that had “specialized training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine,” were “in the vicinity of the opposition activist” when he was supposedly poisoned. Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow was “used to” Western countries airing accusations against Russia in the media, and said they “lack any ethical norms and any skills of normal diplomatic work.”