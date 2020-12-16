Red tide found off Florida’s southwest coast; birds sick

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Red tide is back in the waters off of Florida’s southwest coast, making birds sick and killing fish. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made an announcement about the situation Wednesday. While satellite imagery isn’t picking up the toxic algal blooms, more than a dozen sea birds were brought to a wildlife rehabilitation center and all tested positive for red tide. Fish kills have occurred in some areas. The bloom stretches from Sanibel Island to Marco Island. The state, local governments and volunteers are monitoring the situation. Winter weather could break up the bloom, but in the meantime officials are trying to identify what areas are being affected.