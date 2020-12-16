Public weighs in on Regis parking changes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The public had the chance to weigh in Wednesday on proposed parking restrictions around Regis High School that would limit parking on surrounding streets during school hours.

The changes proposed by the City of Eau Claire along with the Eau Claire Police Department are in response to concerns from residents and people traveling through the neighborhood. City officials said the changes would result in better traffic flow, especially in the winter, and would be better for residents.



Parking would be restricted to one side of the street on school days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on parts of Keith Street, Lyndale, Badger, Hoover and Fenwick Avenues, where parking on both sides of the street is currently allowed.



"I fully support limiting parking on the west side of Keith Street," said Erica Zerr, who lives nearby. "It is dangerous. My kids frequently had to cross Keith Street to get on a school bus, and sometimes their bus couldn't get through. They were almost hit by city buses that couldn't see them."



Residents did have critiques on the plan, and several said restricting parking during school hours would not be enough to solve the problem.



"There's definitely major weekend events that are happening regularly at that field," said neighborhood resident Luke Stordahl.



Regis Middle and High School Principal Paul Pedersen said he also supports the restrictions.



He said on a typical day, there are between 40 and 50 Regis students who park on nearby streets due to lack of space in the school's lot, and estimates students would only have to walk up to an extra half block due to the parking restrictions.



There's still time to weigh in on the proposed changes. City officials have created a survey, and encourage you to reach out to engineering@eauclairewi.gov with any concerns or suggestions. You can find more information here.