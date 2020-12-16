Memorial’s Crawford, Gerber put pen to paper

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Loyal Crawford and Grant Gerber made their college dreams come true Wednesday, months before they'll take the field for their senior season with the Old Abes football team.

Memorial will play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's alternate spring football season next March, but the early signing period for the recruiting class of 2021 opened Wednesday.

"It's been weird to kind of do it in reverse this year," said Gerber, who will join the University of St. Thomas program next year. The Tommies are transitioning from NCAA DIII to DI.

"To be part of the actual first team to actually do that, I know there will be hardships, but I also know that with those hardships come great opportunities and places to shine and rise through hardships like that," Gerber said.

Crawford's dream of playing for the University of Wisconsin came true in front of friends and family. The star running back was overcome with emotion as he thanked his supporters for helping him reach signing day.

"These are tears of joy. I'm just excited," he said at a podium on the Memorial gymnasium floor. "Thank you for everything you guys have done."

Warren signs with NDSU

Rice Lake High School senior Kayden Warren signed his letter of intent to play for North Dakota State University Wednesday morning.

Warren was a three-year starter and four-year letter winner for the Warriors.