McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seeking to shut down any Senate effort to support President Donald Trump’s extended assault on the election. During a private call Tuesday, he warned Republican senators not to join a January floor fight in Congress over the Electoral College results. McConnell is trying to unite a fractured Republican Party ahead of Georgia runoff elections that will determine Senate control. First, the Republican leader heaped praise on Trump’s “endless” accomplishments as he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden during a morning Senate speech. Then he privately warned Republican senators against disputing the Electoral College tally when Congress convenes Jan. 6 to confirm the results.