Mayo Clinic frontliners share thoughts on COVID-19 vaccine

(WQOW) - Wisconsin officials say there is more vaccine to come this week.

On Tuesday during a Mayo Clinic media briefing, four out of five health panelists said they see the light at the end of the tunnel, and one expert said he's a little hesitant to say the same.

Dr. Jeremy Perso, a respiratory therapist from southwest Wisconsin, said it's a little early to be thinking the pandemic is coming to an end.

"Do I really feel like the light at the end of the tunnel is here? Right now, I'd have to say no, I don't feel like that. We're as packed to the gills with COVID and critical patients as we've ever been," Dr. Perso said.

Other frontliners, including two nurses, a lab tech and another respiratory therapist disagree and believe the new vaccine is another step closer to normalcy.

"I'm optimistic we can help stop the pandemic," said Carly Windschitl, a nurse in the COVID intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

But something they all agree with is the frustration they feel whenever someone says the pandemic is a hoax.

"Very discouraging to see people not practicing safe behaviors and also thinking that this isn't real. As healthcare providers, this is something that we have been living and breathing for the past nine months," said Heidi Leibold, a nurse at the infusion therapy center at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Four of the five panelists said they're confident behind the science of the vaccine and plan to get one themselves.

The Mayo health professionals also urged everyone to still remain vigilant with safe health practices even if they get the vaccine.