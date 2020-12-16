Kenyan man charged with plotting 9/11-style attack on US

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities have unsealed an indictment charging a Kenyan man with trying to stage a 9/11 style attack on the United States on behalf of the terrorist organization al-Shabab. Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to U.S. custody Tuesday on charges that he conspired to hijack an aircraft and slam it into a building. He pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance Wednesday and was ordered held without bond. A request for comment was sent to his defense attorney. Prosecutors said Abdullah got flight training in the Philippines and obtained a pilot’s license in preparation for an attack.