Ideas developed for Carson Park Master Plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Over the summer, community members took a survey asking what changes they would like to see at Carson Park, and now after hearing the feedback, the city is putting plans together.

Developers have drafted three conceptual plans for Carson Park's master project that will be shared with the public at a virtual open house Thursday night. Ideas for the plan include new trails, a kayak and canoe rental area, and a boardwalk along the water, with many more to fit the needs of parkgoers.

Plans were drafted based off of survey responses from roughly 2,000 people who shared how they use the park the most.

"We wanted to know why people came to Carson Park, and the biggest reasons were running or jogging, attending a baseball game, Half Moon Lake, picnicking and playgrounds," said Steve Plaza, Parks, Recreation and Cemetery manager for the City of Eau Claire.

The plans are not finalized, and Plaza says a completed plan is likely to be approved in March.

One plan that is already finalized is renovation to the Carson Park baseball stadium, which will receive new bleachers around the baselines and dugouts.

The virtual open house will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Pre-registration is required and can be completed here.

If you have further questions about the plans, you can reach out to Steve Plaza directly at 715-839-4649.