From matzo to gumbo: Museum explores Southern Jewish life

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new museum under construction in New Orleans will explore the journey of immigrant Jews to the American South. The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience will illustrate the ways Southern and Jewish cultures influenced each another’s families, businesses, religions, politics and food habits. Organizers say the museum is designed to be a source of pride for the Jewish community, but it’s also intended to be an informative space for the general public. The museum’s chairman hopes that sharing stories about the Jewish experience will help curb rising violence against Jews. Officials hope the museum will open sometime early next year.