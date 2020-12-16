Fiji imposes curfew as it prepares for major cyclone to hit

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Fiji has imposed a nationwide curfew after urging people near the coast to move to higher ground as the island nation prepares for a major cyclone to hit. Cyclone Yasa was expected to hit the country’s two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu later Thursday or early Friday. Authorities imposed an overnight curfew and declared a state of natural disaster. The National Disaster Management Office warned the cyclone could bring waves as high as 16 meters (52 feet) in some places and sustained winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour).