EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign begins Friday, and ahead of it Wisconsin State Patrol is urging drivers to make smart decisions, especially because they warn the pandemic has led to an increase in risk-taking.

Sergeant Dean Haigh with the Eau Claire post of Wisconsin State Patrol said around the holidays drunk driving increases because more people are celebrating and going from place to place. Given the pandemic, you may think that would lead to a decrease in drunk driving because fewer events are happening, but Haigh said it's actually the opposite.

"This year, while vehicle mileage is down, fatalities have been up, which can be attributed to an increase in risky driving behaviors," Haigh said. "Part of that, as indicated in some studies, is that during the pandemic alcohol and drug use have been significantly higher in people that have been injured in crashes."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, every three hours someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash, and in 2019, a quarter of fatal crashes in Wisconsin were due to alcohol impairment.

Haigh said the mission of the campaign isn't to increase traffic stops or give out more citations but is to educate people so that everyone can share the road safely.