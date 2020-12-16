Decline in COVID-19 testing since Thanksgiving in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Health officials say people may be experiencing what they call "testing fatigue" as Chippewa County sees a decrease in COVID tests being administered.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said a week before Thanksgiving, the county saw almost 2,000 people get tested.

Now, that number has been cut in half.

Weideman said she's heard people are choosing not to get tested even though a family member is showing symptoms of COVID.

She thinks another reason for the decline could be schools and businesses going virtual.

"When numbers started to get high in the Chippewa Valley, anyone who could make changes to do things more virtual basically did," Weideman said. "So, with people being at home more, they're not out in the community as much. They're not as exposed at school and work so I think there's less people that truly do have symptoms of the virus."

Weideman adds the number of positive cases has also gone down in Chippewa County.

She believes part of the reason is people having more personal experiences with COVID, whether that be knowing someone with the virus or dying from it, making them take it more seriously.

In the past, other area health officials have attributed fewer positive cases to fewer people getting tested.

