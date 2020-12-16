Colorado mom pleads not guilty in daughter’s death

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has pleaded not guilty after she was charged with killing her daughter, allegedly fraudulently portraying her as terminally ill and seeking donations to cover her medical care and fulfil her “bucket list” of dreams. Kelly Turner’s lawyer entered the plea on her behalf during a virtual court hearing in suburban Denver Wednesday. Turner was indicted last year in the 2017 death of Olivia Gant. Olivia was originally thought to have died as a result of natural causes. However, authorities began investigating her death after doctors became suspicious when Turner allegedly began claiming that her other daughter also had medical problems.