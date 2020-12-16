Christmas is for Children doesn’t lose holiday spirit amid pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas is for Children is ensuring families in need can celebrate the holiday this year, but the pandemic had the event running a bit differently.

Gifts were given out to hundreds of families Wednesday. To keep people safe this year, there unfortunately was no Santa or Christmas party, and parents were asked to keep the kids home to help with social distancing, while parents picked up gifts at 29 Pines.

"This has been going on 28 years," said program director Chelsea Anibas. "It used to be like 200 kids and now we're up to 1,000 every year and if you just think about, without us those 1,000 kids might not be getting anything for Christmas."

Something else a little different this year, families were able to also take home toilet paper and toothbrushes. The annual event is sponsored by iHeartMedia and WQOW News 18.