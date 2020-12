BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chetek man was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover west of Chetek.

It happened on 20th Street at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Jonathon Lee, 29, of Chetek was north on 20th Street when he lost control and rolled several times.

He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Lee was not wearing a seat belt.