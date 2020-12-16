Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to introduce former Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary. It’s the latest stop on the meteoric rise of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. If Buttigieg is confirmed by the Senate, he would be the first openly gay person to lead a Cabinet department in the nation’s history. One of the most enduring questions about how Biden has gone about assembling a Cabinet and doling out senior appointments has been what place might the president-elect find for Buttigieg, a 38-year-old political rising star. Biden seems to have answered that now.