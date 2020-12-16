AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Daisy Edgar-Jones helps connect

LONDON (AP) — When 22-year-old Daisy Edgar-Jones ditched her British accent for the dulcet Irish tones of a woman named Marianne in “Normal People,” the actor’s stardom hit a new trajectory. Based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, “Normal People” became one of the biggest and most talked about television shows of 2020, mesmerizing audiences with the haunting love affair of Edgar-Jones and newcomer Paul Mescal. For having made a significant mark on 2020, Edgar-Jones has been named one of The Associated Press’ breakthrough performers this year. The actor says she thinks the show struck a chord with audiences because of the feeling of isolation created by the pandemic.