A few measurable snow chances are back in the mix

The relative warm up has begun! Temps are starting in 10 to 15 degrees warmer on this Wednesday morning thanks to cloud cover which will fade into sunshine through the afternoon.

High temperatures climb into the low 30s Wednesday afternoon. Eau Claire's average high sits at 27 degrees. Sunshine will help temperatures warm slightly above that and winds will stay light enough where it won't feel terribly cold.

Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph leaving wind chills in the mid 20s. As a weak wave approaches from the west overnight, cloud cover will return for the start of Thursday.

That wave may have just enough juice to drop a few flakes throughout the morning hours Thursday, but we'll clear o a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon.

Better chances for accumulating snow comes behind a warm front Friday. The front will bump temperatures into the upper 30s in the afternoon, but the cold front catches up and brings a line of snow through late. Around an inch of snow is likely at this point.

That snow won't survive into next week with more upper 30s and sunshine in the forecast. Warmer weather lasts into Christmas, too.