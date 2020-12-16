74 more COVID-19 deaths in WI, 2 more in Chippewa Valley

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - There were 74 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of those deaths was an Eau Claire County resident and one was a Chippewa County resident.

The state of Wisconsin also added 2,402 positive cases. Statewide, 444,798 people have tested positive since the spring.

In Eau Claire County, 63 new cases were added for a total of 8,600. There are now 66 deaths.

In Chippewa County, there have been 5,504 positive cases, an increase of 28 from Tuesday. There are now 63 deaths.

In Dunn County, there have been 3,212 positive cases, an increase of 30 from the previous day.

You can find data for your county here.

