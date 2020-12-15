Wisconsin’s positive COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s downward trend in new positive COVID-19 cases is continuing, just as the first doses of vaccine were being administered to frontline healthcare workers across the state. Wisconsin reported 3,501 new positive cases and 54 deaths on Tuesday. That brings the total number of cases to 442,396 and 4,122 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases as of Tuesday was 3,421, nearly half of what it was a month ago when cases were peaking. The seven-day average remains above where it was in October and is nearly triple where it was in September.