Wisconsin trying to find ways to spark sputtering offense

Wisconsin vows to keep on fighting as it tries to rejuvenate an offense that has lacked punch during a stunning three-game skid. The Badgers (2-3) have scored seven points or fewer in each of their last three games. Wisconsin tries to avoid its first losing season since 2001 when it hosts Minnesota (3-3) on Saturday. This marks the first time Wisconsin has lost three consecutive games within the same season since dropping four straight in 2008. Wisconsin fell 17-7 to No. 15 Northwestern, 14-6 to No. 7 Indiana and 28-7 to No. 18 Iowa.