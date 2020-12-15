Video shows Chicago cops storming into wrong home

CHICAGO (AP) — A civilian review board says it is investigating a 2019 incident in which Chicago police allegedly stormed into the wrong home and did not allow a woman to put on any clothes before they handcuffed her. On Tuesday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability would not discuss the Feb. 19, 2019, incident involving Anjanette Young. Body camera video footage was shown on CBS-2 after Young in a legal battle with the city obtained it as part of her lawsuit against the city. The city has changed its search warrant protocols to in the hopes of preventing officers from storming into the wrong homes.