Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:13 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 57, Northland Lutheran 13

Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29

Barron 69, Hayward 45

Benton 66, Pecatonica 43

Brillion 65, Two Rivers 35

Chippewa Falls 74, Hudson 70

Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 49

Cuba City 80, Mineral Point 44

De Pere 70, Pulaski 48

Edgerton 98, Clinton 17

Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38

Fall Creek 65, McDonell Central 58

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

Greenfield 65, South Milwaukee 46

Hamilton 90, Brookfield East 71

Ithaca 70, La Farge 55

Kiel 66, Kewaunee 50

Kimberly 103, Kaukauna 64

Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 35

Mayville 84, Omro 66

Menomonee Falls 75, Germantown 62

Mercer 59, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Merrill 78, Lakeland 62

New Auburn 64, Winter 24

Northwestern 92, Ladysmith 50

Oakfield 63, Valley Christian 49

Oshkosh West 71, Appleton West 44

Pewaukee 91, Pius XI Catholic 55

Prentice 47, Rib Lake 41

Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 43

Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54

Stratford 67, Newman Catholic 54

Tomah 61, Sparta 24

Turner 55, Jefferson 44

Waukesha South 60, Catholic Memorial 58

Westosha Central 64, Burlington 54

Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 22

Wilmot Union 69, Elkhorn Area 62

Wisconsin Dells 53, Reedsburg Area 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bowler vs. Pittsville, ccd.

Chilton vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Case, ppd.

Luther vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.

Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, ppd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Sheboygan South, ppd.

Pacelli vs. Menominee Indian, ppd.

Phelps vs. Laona-Wabeno, ppd.

Racine Horlick vs. Racine Park, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 64, Columbus Catholic 20

Bangor 58, Wonewoc-Center 34

Berlin 44, Winneconne 32

Brillion 63, Sheboygan Falls 41

Bruce 43, Cornell 42

Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 35

Crivitz 44, Coleman 40

De Pere 57, Pulaski 48

Fond du Lac 60, Oshkosh North 44

Independence 42, Gilmanton 36

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Tri-County 15

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 56

Kimberly 66, Kaukauna 60

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Muskego 95, Mukwonago 62

Neillsville 51, McDonell Central 42

Nekoosa 47, Wautoma 42

New Berlin West 84, West Allis Central 48

New Richmond 41, Amery 29

Northwestern 69, St. Croix Falls 67

Oconomowoc 62, Janesville Craig 46

Oconto 54, Algoma 43

Oostburg 82, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51

Prairie du Chien 78, River Valley 12

Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38

Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 45

Turtle Lake 57, Clayton 29

Valders 55, Roncalli 40

Wilmot Union 57, Elkhorn Area 45

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74, D.C. Everest 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40

Xavier 92, Seymour 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content