Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

Washington (AP) — President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance the federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden. That could set up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. Trump has been angry that out-going Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the investigation into Hunter Biden. He’s consulted on the potential for a special counsel with top White House officials and outside allies. Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the younger Biden, Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own baseless claims of election fraud