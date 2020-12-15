Temps warm through early next week, snow chances low with just 10 days until Christmas

It's just ten days until Christmas, and we do still have a trace of snow on the ground, but that's not enough to be officially a 'White Christmas', which requires at least an inch of snow depth. Still, a little snow is better than nothing. Unfortunately, temperatures will start to rise and we'll likely lose the snow by the end of the week.

It was our coldest morning of the winter so far, with lows within three degrees of zero on either side. Eau Claire was two degrees above this morning, though places to the north recorded lows of zero to three below zero in Medford and Rice Lake. Further northeast, lows in Phillips and Rhinelander were -8 and -7, respectively.

During the coldest part of the morning which was about 3 AM, there wasn't enough wind to create a wind chill, but a light breeze of just 3 to 6 mph picked up between 5 and 8 this morning and caused wind chills to drop to near or below zero again, including a coldest wind chill of -1 around 6 AM in Eau Claire. That was the first negative wind chill this winter in Eau Claire, and there will likely be many more as we head to the historically coldest time of the year from late December through much of January.

Temperatures this afternoon plateaued around 20 degrees, and there was a wind chill effect for most of the day from a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph. That wind will subside a bit tonight with periods of calm wind and no wind chills, but periodic wind of 4-7 mph will create wind chills again through the night. The wind needs to be at least 4 mph to calculate wind chill, but that's for people standing still. If you walk at 3 mph into a 2 mph wind you'll feel a wind chill as if there was a 5 mph wind (as that's the speed the air is moving relative to you).

Lows shouldn't be as cold tonight as cloud cover will keep most of the area in the teens by tomorrow morning, though wind chills will likely be in the single digits at times. Temps climb for the rest of the week with highs for the most part in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the upper teens through mid 20s.

The exception to that trend is that Saturday and Saturday night will be a bit cooler after a chance for snow Friday evening. Any snow that accumulates will start to melt with two warmer days Sunday and Monday before a cold front arrives Monday night into Tuesday which will bring colder temps and possibly a few small chances for light snow next week before Christmas.