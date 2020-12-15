Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya amid rising tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s government says it has severed ties with strategic neighbor Kenya “to safeguard the unity, sovereignty, stability of the country.” The announcement Tuesday came as the leader of the breakaway territory of Somaliland ended a three-day visit to Kenya where he was welcomed as a head of state in meetings with the Kenyan leadership. Osman Dubbe, Somalia’s information minister posted on Twitter that the Somali government has decided to cut off diplomatic relations with the Government of Kenya. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict and it has seen little of the violence and extremist attacks that plague Somalia to the south. Somalia, however, considers Somaliland as part of its territory.